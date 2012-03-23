Media player
Minimum price for alcohol planned in England and Wales
The government is proposing a minimum price of 40p per unit of alcohol in England and Wales in an effort to stamp out binge drinking.
Ministers say the proposal would not affect responsible pubs or drinkers.
But they predict that it could significantly change the behaviour of those who cause the most problems for hospitals and the police, by making it more expensive to get drunk.
The drinks industry said the plans were misguided and would hit consumers hard. Tim Muffett reports.
23 Mar 2012
