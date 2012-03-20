Media player
EastEnders Rita Simons experiences daughter's deafness
EastEnders' actress Rita Simons spent a day wearing special ear-plugs to experience hearing loss like her daughter.
Simons' six-year-old daughter Maiya is losing her hearing and Rita and her husband Theo must make some agonising and life-changing decisions on her behalf.
The actress, who plays Roxy Mitchell on the soap, found her personality changed when she struggled to hear.
Rita Simons: My Daughter, Deafness and Me is on BBC One at 22:40 on Tuesday 20 March, repeated with sign language at 01:20 GMT Wednesday 21 March. Watch online afterwards at the above links.
20 Mar 2012
