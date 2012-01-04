Media player
Vinnie Jones fronts CPR campaign with new advice
The British Heart Foundation is urging people not trained to perform CPR to forget "mouth-to-mouth" and to concentrate on chest compressions when faced with an emergency situation.
The new advice is being communicated in an advertising campaign featuring footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones.
Jane Hughes reports.
04 Jan 2012
These are external links and will open in a new window