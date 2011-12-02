Walking stick
CQC failed to offer value for money, says report

The organisation set up to ensure that basic standards of care are met in hospitals and care homes has been criticised for not doing its job properly.

A report out today says the Care Quality Commission has failed to meet its timetable for inspections and is not offering value for money.

Dominic Hughes reports.

