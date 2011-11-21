Media player
Call for mandatory PE tests alongside maths and reading
A leading sports medicine specialist has said that physical education in schools should be examined just like English and Maths.
Andy Franklyn-Miller says this should happen at every key stage of the curriculum, to help children with health problems and identify future sports stars.
Adam Brimelow reports.
21 Nov 2011
