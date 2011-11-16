Display board
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Designing a more peaceful hospital emergency room

Designers have come up with ideas to try to stop patients losing their temper and abusing hospital staff at Accident and Emergency units in England.

The project with the Department of Health explores how the NHS can use cheap and practical solutions such as more informative signs to ease people's frustration while they are waiting.

Jane Dreaper visited one of the hospitals taking part in the trial to see the sort of changes that could be made.

  • 16 Nov 2011