Pregnant belly
Risks of overeating when pregnant

Almost half of women in the UK are confused about how much they should be eating when expecting , the pregnancy charity Tommy's suggests.

The recommended amount is an extra 200 calories, the equivalent of two small slices of bread , for the last 12 weeks, but many believe they should be eating up to 500 calories more.

Jacqui Clinton, Health Campaigns Director at Tommy's, talks about the risks of obesity during pregnancy.

  • 20 Sep 2011