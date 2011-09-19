Conjoined twins' dad on separation

Video

Twins who were born joined at the head have been successfully separated by a team of British doctors.

Baby girls Rital and Ritag Gaboura, who are 11 months old, were separated on 15 August after four operations at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

They do not appear to have suffered neurological side effects. The chances of surviving the rare condition are put at one in 10 million.

The Sudanese infants were flown to the UK by the charity Facing the World.

The twins' father, Dr Abdelmageed Gaboura, talked about his delight after the successful operation.