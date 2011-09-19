Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Conjoined twins' dad on separation
Twins who were born joined at the head have been successfully separated by a team of British doctors.
Baby girls Rital and Ritag Gaboura, who are 11 months old, were separated on 15 August after four operations at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.
They do not appear to have suffered neurological side effects. The chances of surviving the rare condition are put at one in 10 million.
The Sudanese infants were flown to the UK by the charity Facing the World.
The twins' father, Dr Abdelmageed Gaboura, talked about his delight after the successful operation.
-
19 Sep 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window