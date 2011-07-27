NHS obesity surgery court bid lost

Video

A 22-stone ex-policeman has lost his Court of Appeal fight to force a health authority to fund obesity surgery.

Tom Condliff, 62, said he needed a gastric bypass operation to save his life after becoming obese due to the drugs he takes for long-term diabetes.

The Stoke-on-Trent man challenged a decision by North Staffordshire PCT to refuse to fund the procedure.

Court judges expressed "considerable sympathy" but ruled the funding policy did not breach human rights laws.

But his lawyers had argued the PCT had applied a funding policy which was legally flawed and breached his human rights.

Mr Condliff's solicitor, Oliver Wright, said a bypass is the only treatment which could help Mr Condliff's diabetes.