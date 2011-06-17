Media player
Teenage drinking linked to parents' behaviour
Children who see their parents drunk are twice as likely to regularly get drunk themselves, a survey of young teenagers has suggested.
Poor parental supervision also raises the likelihood of teenage drinking, said the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
The Ipsos MORI survey found the behaviour of friends is also a powerful factor in predicting drinking habits.
Dominic Hughes reports.
17 Jun 2011
These are external links and will open in a new window