An average of 36 children and young people are admitted to hospital every day in the UK because of drink-related issues, research suggests.

The charity Alcohol Concern says the figure has risen steadily over the past few years, and that more girls than boys are drinking at dangerous levels.

Jane Hughes reports.

  • 23 Oct 2010