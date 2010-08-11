Brain scan results
New brain scan detects autism in 15 minutes

Scientists say they have developed a new brain scan which can detect autism with more than 90 percent accuracy.

The researchers, from Kings College London, say the scan should make diagnosis of the condition much quicker and more straightforward.

But some experts say more research will be needed before the technique can be widely used.

Jane Hughes reports.

