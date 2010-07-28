Media player
Overweight pregnant women are target of new guidelines
Obesity levels among pregnant women have reached epidemic levels, putting the health of their babies at risk, experts say.
The health watchdog NICE has issued new guidelines encouraging women in England to attain a healthy weight before they get pregnant.
It also advises them against eating for two once they conceive.
Alison Holt reports.
28 Jul 2010
