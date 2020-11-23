After lockdown: What is the new three tier system?

England's three tier system is coming back when lockdown 2.0 ends on 2 December.

But the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, says this version is tougher than it was back in the Autumn.

It's after the government's scientific advisors, SAGE, said the old tier system wasn't enough to bring the R number below one.

Which areas will be in which tiers has yet to be announced but is set to be revealed on Thursday.

Health Correspondent Laura Foster uses cake to explain what you can and can't do in the new system.

Video by Mattea Bubalo, Aoife McKenna, Mel Lou and Laura Foster