Covid: What is the Oxford vaccine and how does it work?
The coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford is highly effective at stopping people developing Covid-19 symptoms.
That's according to interim data which suggests it offers 70% protection, but the researchers say the figure may be as high as 90% by tweaking the dose.
The news comes after recent announcements about about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and Moderna vaccine.
The Oxford vaccine is being made in partnership with AstraZeneca - and news about it matters more than other vaccines - particularly to people living in the UK.
Health correspondent Laura Foster explains why.
Video by Laura Foster, Mattea Bubalo and Aoife McKenna
