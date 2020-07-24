How not to wear a face mask

Video

Does it matter if you wear your face mask wrong? Well, yes.

Wearing a face mask or covering incorrectly can make it easier for coronavirus to spread.

New rules mean face coverings are now mandatory in England in all shops, as well as enclosed public spaces, transport hubs, banks and post offices.

Those who break the rules could face a fine of up to £100.

There are exemptions for children under 11, those with disabilities or certain health conditions, such as respiratory or cognitive impairments that make it difficult for them to wear a face covering.

People in Scotland already had to wear coverings in shops; Wales and Northern Ireland are discussing the move.

Here BBC health correspondent Laura Foster explains the correct way to wear your homemade mask or face covering.

Video by Megan Fisher, Terry Saunders and Laura Foster