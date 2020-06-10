Coronavirus: What's the risk for ethnic minorities?

Media player
BAME coronavirus deaths: What's the risk for ethnic minorities?
Statistics from England show more people from black, Asian and minority ethnic groups are dying from coronavirus than those from white ethnic groups.
Public Health England found people from black ethnic groups are most likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19, and death rates from Covid-19 were highest among people of black and Asian ethnic groups.
But why is this exactly? And how much of this is down to ethnicity? How much is to do with social and environmental factors?
Video by: Laura Foster, Ameer Ahmed, Terry Saunders
