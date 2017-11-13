Live Aid, one of the most famous concerts of all time, will become a stage musical in London next year.

The original event, at Wembley Stadium in1985, was organised by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

The musical, called Just For One Day, will feature songs played that day by acts including Queen, U2, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Sting.

It will be on at London's Old Vic Theatre from 26 January to 30 March.