'It's disgusting, I feel ashamed,' woman says about Brand misconduct

A woman has told the BBC that Russell Brand exposed himself to her and then laughed about it minutes later on his BBC radio show.

The woman says the incident happened in 2008 when she was working in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles.

Neither Brand nor his co-presenter have replied to requests for comment.

It is the first time that Brand has been accused of sexual misconduct and then heard discussing it.

In a statement, the BBC said it was sorry to hear the allegations and would investigate them as part of a review into Brand's time at the BBC.

You can read the full story here.

WARNING This video contains explicit details and language that some might find offensive.