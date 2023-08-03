Dancers say Lizzo 'needs to be held accountable' over harassment claims
Three of Lizzo’s former dancers say the US pop star "needs to be held accountable".
Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez have filed a lawsuit against the singer, which includes claims of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
Lizzo has released a statement on social media denying the claims, saying they are false and are "as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed".
Read more: Lizzo says dancers' harassment claims are 'false'