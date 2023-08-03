Three of Lizzo’s former dancers say the US pop star "needs to be held accountable".

Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez have filed a lawsuit against the singer, which includes claims of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo has released a statement on social media denying the claims, saying they are false and are "as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed".

