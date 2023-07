The Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor has died aged 56.

In a statement, her family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad."

Her best known song is her 1990 cover of the Prince song Nothing Compares 2 U.

Speaking about her eventful life In an interview with the BBC, she said 'my friends tell me you're not a terrible person... you're just not boring.'