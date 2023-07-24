Lucy Hockings announced the death of her colleague and fellow presenter George Alagiah on the BBC's midday news bulletin on Wednesday.

As well noting he won many awards in his hugely successful career, she said those who worked with him would remember him as "thoroughly decent", "unfailingly kind-hearted and always so, so generous".

Alagiah was 67 and had been battling bowel cancer.

