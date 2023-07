Samuel Mariño is a rare talent in opera. The 29-year-old is one of only a few male sopranos singing in the world today.

He'll be making his Glyndebourne debut this weekend in Handel's Semele, as part of the famous English venue's summer programme.

But it's not just Mariño's distinctive style which is thrilling the opera world - the Venezuelan says he is on a mission to bring new audiences to the genre.