Wham star Andrew Ridgeley has said producing a virtual avatar show like Abba Voyage for his former pop duo would be “fantastic”, but would come with ethical concerns.

Having “absolutely loved” the virtual concert residency of Swedish band Abba, Ridgeley said having “Wham at its pomp, playing live” would be welcomed by fans of the late George Michael.

But he added it would be a "very complex process" for his estate to consider.