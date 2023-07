Sir Salman Rushdie says he doesn't know when he will face such a public event again, in an exclusive interview with the BBC's Newshour programme on the World Service.

The Satanic Verses author told presenter Razia Iqbal he's "in two minds" about facing his attacker in court and confirmed he's writing a new work about that experience, but added that he's "engaged in the business of getting on with [life]".