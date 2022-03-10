'It's so disheartening' - Dolly Parton tribute act stages protest over Meta 'ban'
Dolly Parton, Britney Spears and Taylor Swift tribute acts were among protesters outside Meta's London HQ after having Facebook and Instagram profiles deleted because of rules banning people from impersonating others.
Celebrity impersonators say the "unfair" ban from the site is damaging their careers and livelihoods.
Meta told the BBC such performers were allowed but are required to make it clear they are not the actual star.