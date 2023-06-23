This year's Glastonbury festival weekend is off to a rocking start as thousands of festival-goers party in the summer sun.

Mystery act the ChurnUps were revealed as Foo Fighters to the delight of crowds and elsewhere Worthy Farm's visitors have been entertained by Texas, Gabriels, Flo and many more music acts from around the world.

Arctic Monkeys will headline the iconic Pyramid Stage this evening after their set was thrown into question this week when frontman Alex Turner had laryngitis.

Watch live Glastonbury coverage on BBC iPlayer.

Video by Jack Burgess and Ian Casey