Actress Sienna Miller has spoken about the impact of alleged phone hacking in a new BBC documentary, Scandalous: Phone Hacking on Trial.

In the programme, she explains how she believed five people close to her were leaking stories, including one about her being pregnant.

In 2021 News Group, publishers of the Sun, paid her a significant sun of money but made no admission of liability regarding what she alleges took place at the newspaper. News Group has told the BBC it does not accept Sienna Miller's version of events, which it says is not borne out by evidence.

Scandalous: Phone Hacking on Trial is on BBC Two at 21:00 BST on Thursday 15 June.