The open letter Gareth Southgate penned to England fans in 2021 has inspired a new play, Dear England.

Joseph Fiennes plays the England football manager Gareth Southgate in the National Theatre production.

The play starts in 2016, when Southgate became caretaker manager of England and charts how he has transformed the team since then.

Read more: Joseph Fiennes on playing 'steely' Gareth Southgate