Never one to give up or let fans down, Rick Astley made sure he was on time for his appearance on BBC Breakfast, even if it meant he was still in his pyjamas.

The 1980s pop star and subsequent meme legend spoke to Breakfast presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay about his upcoming slot at the Glastonbury Festival.

Astley joins a line-up of music legends including Elton John and Guns N' Roses at this year's event.