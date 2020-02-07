Phillip Schofield's career is not finished, according to a PR expert, after the TV host agreed to step down from ITV’s This Morning “with immediate effect” after more than 20 years.

His departure comes after reports claimed relations between him and co-host Holly Willoughby had come under strain in recent weeks.

In a statement, he said: "I understand ITV has decided the current situation can't go on."

Public relations expert Mark Borkowski said that Phillip Schofield will "reappear somewhere" after a period outside the limelight.