Dame Deborah James spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live's Tony Livesey in May 2022, the day after she shared the heartbreaking news that she was receiving hospice care at home.

The end of the interview has now been voted radio moment of the year at the UK radio industry's prestigious Aria Awards.

As the conversation drew to a close, Livesey realised it would be the last time he would ever speak to his friend, and didn't mwant to be the one to put the phone down.

