British Vogue's latest cover of their May edition features five stars, who all live with visible and invisible disabilities.

Speaking to the Today Programme, editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said: "I always believe it shouldn't just be a one-off.

"So with all the learnings that we have learnt with this issue, we're going to take that and move it on with every issue."

Last month British Vogue break the mould in the fashion industry, by featuring three plus-size models on their April cover.