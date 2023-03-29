Paul O'Grady on his alter ego Lily Savage

Presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67.

O'Grady rose to fame in the 1990s with his drag queen persona Lily Savage. In this video from 2002, he explained to Michael Parkinson about his early days as Lily on the club scene in London.

Later in his career, he went on to host a number of chat shows, and also brought his love of dogs to the screen.

