In January 1959, the Trinidadian journalist and activist Claudia Jones launched an indoor Caribbean carnival at St. Pancras Town Hall in response to race riots that had taken place in Nottingham and London's Notting Hill area.

Claudia, who had been expelled from America for being a communist, organised the event to celebrate Caribbean culture. Televised by the BBC, the carnival brochure declared that, "A people's art is the genesis of their freedom".

The actor Corinne Skinner-Carter danced at the carnival and told Witness History how her friend hoped the annual event would bring people together.