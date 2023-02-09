Lesley Paterson is a triathlete champion who has a side hustle in writing screenplays. The professional athlete from Stirling had been trying to get her version of All Quiet on the Western Front off the ground for 15 years before Netflix stepped in to help her make it.

But the story behind the process is just as dramatic as the multi-Oscar and Bafta nominated film.

The BBC's Colin Paterson put on his running shoes to find out why.

