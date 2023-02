Murray Chalmers was already a fan of Happy Valley when he moved into Catherine Cawood's family home.

The house, in Hebden Bridge, has been used as a location for all three series of the hit BBC show.

Murray moved in with his family after series two screened, and says he was surprised when producers got in touch to ask if they could film the final series there.

He gave the BBC's entertainment correspondent, Colin Paterson, a quick tour.