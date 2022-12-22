Presenter Joanna Gosling has signed off for the final time, after 23 years at BBC News.

She thanked colleagues and the audiences that had shaped her 30-year career in journalism, allowing her to, "give a voice, lend an ear and shine a light".

"Lucky me to have had this great job, that has never felt like a job," she added.

She leaves the BBC ahead of a planned merger of the corporation's TV news channels. David Eades and Tim Willcox have also announced their departure.