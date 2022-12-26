David Hockney art turned into immersive experience

Three years in the making, David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) is an immersive experience, looking back at the artist's 60-year career.

The BBC spoke with the 85-year-old, as he put the finishing touches to the show at its new venue, Lightroom, in London's Kings Cross.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.