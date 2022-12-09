US actress Selma Blair became a household name after starring in box office hits such as Legally Blonde and Hellboy. After years of suffering from fatigue and speech disturbances, she was finally diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018.

In an interview for BBC 100 Women, Selma opened up about how she felt getting the diagnosis, how it has affected her career and disability representation in Hollywood.

Selma Blair is on the BBC 100 Women list this year - you can read the full list here.

100 Women production team: Sophie Long, Samantha Granville, Tim Myers, Sara Abou Bakr, Georgina Pearce