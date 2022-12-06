Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley dies of cancer at 71

Actress Kirstie Alley, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers in the 1980s and 90s, has died of cancer at 71.

Alley won an Emmy award and a Golden Globe for her role as a pub manager and waitress on the popular TV series.

She also starred in films such as Look Who's Talking alongside John Travolta and in the 1999 film Drop Dead Gorgeous, a dark comedy about a beauty pageant.