At the age of 20, Billie Eilish is the first singer born in the 21st Century to hit No 1 in the Billboard charts and win an Oscar.

She has more than 200 million followers across her social media.

We joined her for the last night of her world tour to talk impostor syndrome and identity for BBC 100 Women.

