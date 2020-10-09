Christine McVie, the singer songwriter responsible for some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at the age of 79.

Born Christine Perfect, the British musician changed her name when she married the band’s bassist John McVie.

She got her first Fleetwood Mac writing credit in 1971 and went on to pen hits like Don’t Stop, Little Lies and Songbird, to name but a few. Here’s a look back at some moments from her career,