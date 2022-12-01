Rob Burrow to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Former Rugby League player Rob Burrow has recorded a CBeebies Bedtime Story to broadcast on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The former Leeds Rhinos player, who lives with motor neurone disease (MND), used an eye-controlled computer to read the story.

When recording the reading, he was joined in the CBeebies studio by his wife Lindsey and two of their children, Maya, 7, and Jackson, 3.

Rob's CBeebies Bedtime Story can be watched at 6.50pm on Saturday 3 December (CBeebies and BBC iPlayer UK only).