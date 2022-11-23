Boy George makes his TV debut on Something Else

Something Else was a wide-ranging youth programme, made by the BBC’s Community Programmes Unit, with input from a team of 13 teenagers, selected from more than 2,000 applicants.

Broadcast from a different location each week, it tackled social issues like unemployment, social deprivation, alcoholism and arranged marriages; usually with input from local bands.

One discussion on fashion featured an early TV appearance by George O’Dowd, before he renamed himself as Boy George.