Physicist Brian Cox and actor Brian Cox have explained how their identical names cause confusion.

The men were talking to Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast and said they often arrived somewhere to find that people were expecting 'the other' Brian Cox.

Physicist Brian Cox said that he had to use a different name when a hotel told him that their system couldn't handle two separate bookings under the same name.

Actor Brian Cox, who is widely recognised for his role as Logan Roy in the HBO series Succession, was on the programme to promote his new documentary 'Brian Cox: How the Other Half Live'.

The other Brian Cox was there to talk about his new book 'Black Holes: The Key to Understanding the Universe'.