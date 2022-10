Dame Angela Lansbury, who won international acclaim as the star of the US TV crime series Murder, She Wrote, has died aged 96.

The three-time Oscar nominee had a career spanning eight decades, across film, theatre and television.

Dame Angela died in her sleep just five days before her 97th birthday, her family said in a statement.

The star talked to the BBC's Andrew Marr in 2014. She mentioned how Ingrid Bergman inspired her early in her career.