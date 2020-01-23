An artist from Kent has achieved his childhood dream - to live in a house full of doodles.

Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle, has covered every inch of his home, from his bedding to his microwave - with doodle art.

Mr Doodle's popularity soared internationally after his videos on social media racked up millions of views, and in 2020, he was the world's fifth most successful artist aged under 40 at auction.

BBC Breakfast's Tim Muffett has been to the Doodle household to find out more.