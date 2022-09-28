Ron Gittins lived in Birkenhead on the Wirral Peninsula in England. A curious and colourful character, he was both well-known but also a total mystery to friends, neighbours and even family.

It was only after he died in 2019, and relatives were asked to clear his rented home that the weird, wonderful private world he had made for himself was uncovered.

Now, supporters of Ron’s Place, including singer Jarvis Cocker, are trying to raise money to buy his old flat and turn it into a space for artists.

Video Journalist: Dan Curtis