Award for Elton John after White House performance

Sir Elton John performed at the White House for the first time since 1998, and was given an award from US President Joe Biden for his contribution to music.

The veteran star wowed more than 2,000 guests, including teachers, nurses and LGBTQ advocates, with his performance, which was put together to celebrate "everyday history makers".

At the end of the show, President Biden surprised Sir Elton with the National Humanities Medal.

The 75-year-old singer is currently on a farewell tour after a career spanning more than 50 years.